MECHANICSBURG, Ill. (WAND) – A central Illinois mother said two minors came forward and admitted their role in Mechanicsburg home vandalism.
"Honestly, it makes me feel terribly violated for someone to be that close to my home,” Jackie Pollard said, recalling the crime against her family.
The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crime at Pollard’s Mechanicsburg home as a case of criminal damage. It happened Sunday into Monday in the small town.
"It is a very small town; you wouldn't think that you would have to. It is a very small town,” Pollard said.
Pollard said while the family slept, someone threw an egg at their home, and used to a golf club to bust out of window. Shards of glass still cover her 10-year-old daughter's room.
"There is just glass all over her bedroom. It doesn't matter how many times you vacuum it doesn't all seem to be up,” the mother said.
Pollard’s daughter, Lily, has cerebral palsy and limited speech. Calling out for help as the crime happened was not an option for the child.
"She was completely in shock,” Pollard said. “She was awake when I got up at 6:00 laying there like a mummy saying 'help me help me'. I never thought in a million years that I would have to have a camera system and worry about every little noise I hear outside."
On Thursday, Pllard said two juveniles from Tri-City High School confessed to the vandalism. A parent reached out and said her son wanted to meet with Pollard face-to-face.
Pollard had said she hoped the people responsible will have a conscious.
"This is isn't a prank. This isn't a joke,” she said. “You need to come forward and say you did it. I don't care if you were drunk or high. You just need to come forward and say that you did it."
The Sangamon County Sheriff told WAND News Pollard did the right thing by purchasing a security system and also suggested installing cameras on your property to help identify suspects if you become the victim of a crime.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.