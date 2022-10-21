SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Fifty-eight cases against the SAFE-T Act could be consolidated under a motion put before the Illinois Supreme Court.
James Rowe, the Kankakee County State's Attorney, has been named as the lead plaintiff since he was the first to file a case. State's Attorneys from Macon, Sangamon, Moultrie, and Vermilion are among the plaintiffs.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Governor JB Pritzker, Speaker of the Illinois House Emanuel Welch, and Illinois Senate President Donald Harmon have been named as the defendants.
The plaintiffs are arguing that the similarity of their claims against the Act should allow them to be consolidated under Illinois Supreme Court Rule 384 which allows for consolidation of similar cases in different judicial courts. The motion has been sent for review under the Illinois Supreme Court.
The full motion has been included below.
