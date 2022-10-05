SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Sangamon County State's Attorney, Daniel Wright, is the latest State's Attorney to file a legal challenge against the SAFE-T Act.
Previous action has been taken by Vermilion, Moultrie, and Douglas Counties.
In an announcement released on Wednesday, Wright detailed his concerns with the act stating that, "Illinois Judges will lose their current and longstanding authority to detain anyone charged with a criminal offense based upon a comprehensive assessment of all relevant circumstances."
Wright has joined with Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell to file a suit in Sangamon County Circuit Court to address the constitutionality of Public Act 101-652. The suit names Illinois Speaker of the House Emanuel Welch, Illinois Senate President Donald Harmon, and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker as defendants. Wright is asking the Seventh Judicial Circuit to pause the law from going into effect January 1st.
The SAFE-T Act is slated to go into effect on January 1, 2023 but its rollout could be in jeopardy as more legal action gets filed across the state.
