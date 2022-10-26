(WAND) — Zachary Jeffers' dream of becoming a firefighter is now coming true thanks to a generous donation by the Blue Crew Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.
"I mean I've wanted to be a firefighter since I was a little kid. Its the only thing I can see myself doing-- and its my world," Jeffers told WAND News.
Each year the club sponsors an Illinois Fire Institute student in honor of Chaz McCrone, a Pesotum firefighters and founding member of the Blue Crew Motorcycle Club. McCrone lost his life in 2018.
"To think that I would be the recipient of it. I'm just bravo 10- nothing special. So it was a big shock and I was thrilled," Jeffers said.
Jeffers plans to join the Eastern Prairie Fire District when he graduates the Illinois Fire District when he graduates the Illinois Fire Service Institute.
"This is opening so many doors for me. Doors that I never thought would have been there without the initiation and acceptance of being in the fire service and the open arms I was accepted with, with my brothers and sisters in this field," Jeffers added.
His schooling will now be covered by Blue Crew Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.
"This is the first step for these young men and women to come here and get a baseline of firefighting skills," Tom Shubert, Director of Firefighter Programs for the Illinois Fire Service Institute, told WAND News.
The club- made up of police officers, military personnel, first responders and firefighters- sponsors a student each year to continue the legacy of fallen firefighter Chaz McCrone.
"Most of the time we try to get the guys that are self-pay. The departments pick up a few of the guys, so we try to figure out the ones who were paying out-of-pocket so we can help them out," Randy Shannon, President of the Blue Crew Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club explained.
Shannon said its crucial to support the next class of firefighters who will go on to save lives in their communities.
"We don't do this for the publicity, we just do this to let the donors know where their money went," Shannon added.
