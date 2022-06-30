DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries following a crash in Decatur Thursday morning.
Decatur Police were called to the 1000 block of W. Harrison Ave. around 7 a.m. They said a pickup truck traveling east on Harrison Ave. was making a left turn to go into a business on the north side of the street when a motorcyclist traveling west on Harrison Ave. struck the front passenger side of the truck.
The motorcyclist is a 29-year-old Decatur resident. He was taken to the hospital.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
Police said at this time, there is no evidence that alcohol or drugs were contributing factors in this accident.
The operator of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet.
No further information is being released at this time.
