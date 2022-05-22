SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) Sunday was Crime Stoppers' "Support the Blue and the Red & White" event at Motorheads Bar and Grill.
The event celebrated Motorhead's 4-year-anniversary and featured Tim Wilkerson for Wilkerson day.
One major part of the event was the fundraiser raffle for the Sangamon County Crimestoppers.
Crimestoppers is a non-profit organization that relies on the community to refill its bank of money for anonymous cash tips.
