SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — The Shelby County Dive Team is digging in their heels after resigning en masse at a heated board meeting Tuesday night. Neighboring counties are preparing to cover emergency calls in the middle of the busy summer season.
The Dive Team told WAND News, they may be disbanded for good.
"We could be at the point where they're a day late and a dollar short," Austin Pritchard, Commander of the Shelby County Dive Team said, referring to the county board.
Pritchard said his team will not return until Board Member Sonny Ross steps down from the county board's Public Safety Committee.
"We wanted him off of that committee. We did not want him to have a say going forward with what we were doing, what our structure would look like," Pritchard explained.
He said the team has always been subject to oversight, previously working with a committee of three county board members and the chief of the rescue squad.
"What they were wanting in that resolution and all the things with written reports, and me having to have training approved by the board and all that. If they want me to go that route, that's fine, but then they're going to have to pay be a salary—I'm a volunteer," Pritchard said.
Pritchard told WAND News, his team would accept a resolution passed Tuesday night by the Shelby County Board. The resolution creates an official Dive Team, as a county agency, subject to oversight by the Public Safety Committee. However, the team said they will not report to the committee if Ross is on it.
Now, Moultrie County's Dive Team Board said until the issue is resolved, they're ready to respond.
"Anything with life, safety involved, I would say respond and we'll sort it out afterwards," Board member Larry Edwards said during a meeting Wednesday.
During the Moultrie Dive Team Board meeting, members said they will defer non-emergency calls, but will step in until the Shelby County Board makes a decision.
"We've put other town's fires out. And we're not going to pull up and say 'oh that's Arthur's district' and take out and move on. No, we're going to start fighting the fire—and that's how I think we should handle this," Edwards explained.
But Moultrie County's Dive Team Board said this is only a temporary solution.
"But for a long term solution, if they disband, and it doesn't happen, and you're talking years, we're definitely not stepping in," Edwards added.
Shelby County's Sheriff told WAND News the department will work with neighboring dive and rescue teams, along with local fire protection districts, to ensure waterways are protected.
County Board members told WAND News they are still working to come to a resolution.
Board member Tad Mayhall, of District 3, released the following statement to WAND News:
"Our resolution, which went through some significant revisions and amendments, established the formation of a dive team to operate under the Shelby County umbrella. Some of the provisions of the resolution would allow for county oversight, training guidelines, and the formation via resolution would grant protections to the county as well as the members of a dive team. Ensuring the county and our volunteers are protected is a priority. In addition, there was a paragraph that provided a 60-day period to review and publish SOPs and keep the command structure in place.
"As I mentioned on the phone, I am not sure I have an answer as to what comes next. I have had a lot of discussions in the past few weeks, and nearly as many in the past 24 hours. I have talked with a few board members who would like to see what a path forward looks like. I have also spoken with some of the members present last night who have long served on the dive team. This a group of men and women who share a passion for safety and protection, and they train and execute missions together with full trust and respect of one another. I cannot speak to what it is like to be a member of a dive team, and honestly, my aversion to water would prevent me from ever understanding their drive to serve in that capacity. It is a family bond that is hard to express, but anyone who watched the videos from last night will understand the passion and commitment that these men and women have for their service, and the support they have from their families.
"A path forward will be challenging. While there is a desire from some board members as well as the community to find a solution, getting there will require a lot of discussion and compromise. The members who resigned have stated their case on what they need to see before a path forward can be established. There is a lot of healing that will need to take place with the board, the community, and our volunteers. For that to happen, apologies and concessions will need to be made, pride will need to be swallowed, and a spirit of cooperation will need to be the foundation. With differing points of view, opinions, and objectives, the path forward is challenging.
"This is an opportunity for members of the board to be leaders and lead through adversity and honor our commitment to public service. We need to remember that our words and actions are representative of our character. While it may be difficult to hear some of the things people think of us, it is our responsibility to be the consummate professionals and remember that we were voted in to positions that serve the public. Difficult situations and decisions can be handled gracefully with the right approach and choice of words. While I cannot ask a lot of the community, I do ask for input, feedback, questions, and cooperation on how to begin the healing process. We have seen a lot of division through the past few years. Social media lends itself to be a playground of misinformation and accusations, all the while pitting neighbor against neighbor. If there is bright spot to be found in the past few weeks, it is that it has brought the community together for a common cause and to show their support for one another. I just ask we continue togetherness and get back to being friends and neighbors and abandon entrenched behaviors based on social media posts and politics."
