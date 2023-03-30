CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Chatham Police are issuing a warning after movie prop money bills have been used as legal currency at several area businesses.
Although they were accepted, the bills are not legal tender and have no real value to anyone.
The prop money is designed to look like actual currency but is intended only for use in filming.
In most instances, it does not have the same texture as real cash. It is also usually stamped with writing that says it is for motion picture use only. Movie money bills also usually have slightly smaller dimensions than actual currency.
