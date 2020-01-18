MT. ZION (WAND) - A high energy competition is lighting up the stage.
The 2020 Midwest Show Choir Invitational kicked off today as teams across the area faced off to see who can perform the best song and dance numbers.
Mt. Zion High School's group "The Swingsationals" has been around for more than 40 years.
"We got to go out there with all of our best friends and they've been like our family because we've been with them so often," said junior Sydney Mulligan. "It's just so fun to feel their energy and feel the energy around you, and it will just make you be better."