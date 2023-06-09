(WAND) - As the drought intensifies across Central Illinois, much-needed rain is on the way.
Friday will be a great day with hazy sunshine and highs in the low-80s. We'll drop back into the 50s tonight.
It'll be hazy, hot, and humid Saturday with highs well into the 80s.
Showers arrive Saturday night through Sunday evening and a few rumbles of thunder are possible.
Most of Central Illinois will see up to an inch of rain. A few hometowns may pick up more than an inch!
With clouds and rain, it'll be breezy and cooler Sunday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.
Mostly sunny and pleasant conditions kick off next week with highs in the 70s Monday and then it's back to the heat again by midweek.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
