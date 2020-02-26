BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Three people have the mumps in McLean County, health officials said.
WEEK cited the McLean County Health Department in its report, which stated each case involves people in their early 20's. All three people were vaccinated "based on verified immunization records", officials said.
Mumps are contagious and caused by a virus. Common symptoms include muscle aches, tiredness, headaches, a fever, loss of appetite and swelling of salivary glands.
“We have had mumps cases in our community over the last few years so we know mumps is present,” said MCHD Communicable Disease Program Supervisor Melissa Graven. "But we want to take this opportunity to protect and promote the health of our community by reminding everyone of the signs and symptoms of mumps, the importance of staying home and calling your health care provider if you suspect you, or your child, has mumps, and ensure the community is up-to-date with the MMR vaccine.”
Graven said even though the people who contracted mumps were appropriately vaccinated, the vaccine can still protect them from "developing more serious symptoms and complications".
