Effingham, Ill. (WAND) - A cross mural has been sparking controversy among local community members in Effingham.
Just this Saturday, dozens gathered to protest against the Wisconsin-based Freedom from Religion Foundation after they wrote a letter to the city requesting a removal of the mural.
"The cross wasn't put on the mural maliciously," said resident Linda Spindler.
She says the mural represents a couple of things for the residents,
"I believe this mural is a community coming together," she said.
Another protester says for him, it goes beyond the religious symbol.
"This is really not about religion--Honestly--but it's about the crosswalks of America it's what Effingham is known for," said Paul Banett.
When you enter Effingham, one of the first things you see is the cross So it's only reasonable for some artwork to depict what Effingham is surrounded by.
"I believe it was put on there just to emulate the strength of our community. I mean, it has the worlds largest cross in the United States," said Spindler.
On Tuesday the city will be having a meeting and people are encouraged to speak up to five minutes to voice their concerns on the matter.