TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - A mural on display outside of the Douglas County Museum shows off the area's history.
The mural features the work of local artists, who have been hard at work making this happen since August. Artists wanted to spruce up the building and create something that represents each of the county's communities.
"How can we talk about local history, about county history, and maybe also about some people and things that people don't know about, combined with maybe things that are known in the county," Douglas County Museum Executive Director Anna Miller said.
The public can watch the artists finish the project from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. An event surrounding the finishing touches will involve food trucks and live music.
