DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Murder charges have been dropped against a Decatur man who was charged in a deadly June shooting.
26-year-old Alexander Boey instead pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after new information surfaced.
Boey was charged in shooting 35-year-old Bernard Norvell to death on June 3 in the 400 block of East Stuart Ave.
He was sentenced to 24 months probation.
Prosecutors said the new information is that witnesses said Norvell fired first.
Physical evidence backed up those reports.
Boey was also sentenced to 180 days in jail, but has credit for 160 days served.