DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A murder suspect accused of shooting someone in the head in December pleaded not guilty to charges.
Tyreco S. Garry, 25, faces murder charges for the Dec. 22 shooting, which police said took place in the 200 block of W. Leafland Ave. Authorities found Jayleon Cummings, 20, dead in the driver's seat of a vehicle.
Cummings died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest.
Police confirmed this was a gang-related shooting.
Garry was already in Macon County custody on an unrelated charge when the murder charges were filed against him.
After Garry entered his not guilty plea, pre-trial was set for 9 a.m. on July 27.
