DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A murder suspect accused of shooting a man at a Long John Silver’s entered a not guilty plea.
Matthew A. Anderson Jr., 20, faces four first-degree murder charges in the Jan. 4 death of Curtis Hairston, 20, at the restaurant. He’s charged with firing a gun at Hariston when he and two other people, including a 15-year-old teen and 18-year-old Jaquarius West, met to “trade firearms” in a deal. After West left, prosecutors say Anderson entered and fired with no warning, leading to what they called an exchange of gunfire.
Investigators found two guns at that scene, which they say belonged to Hairston.
Court records show Anderson entered a not guilty plea in court Wednesday. His pretrial hearing is set for March 4 in Macon County.
West also faces four murder charges and will be in court for a hearing on Feb. 20. The male teen, who already pleaded guilty, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a handgun. He will be sentenced Feb. 22.
Bond for Anderson and West is set at $1 million each.