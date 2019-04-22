DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A manhunt has started for a suspect in a deadly shooting.
Decatur police say Cody M. Burries, 29, is wanted for the April 7 shooting of 32-year-old Marcel Whitfield outside of Feeling Lucky bar, located at 3775 N. Woodford St. Burries is accused of shooting Whitfield early that day in the chest and leg.
Whitfield later died from his wounds at Decatur Memorial Hospital. As WAND-TV previously reported, the victim was getting ready to be a father.
A warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Burries, who is 6-foot-1 and weighs 225 pounds. Police say he is not in custody as of Monday evening.
Anyone with information on Burries’ whereabouts is asked to call Decatur police at (217)424-2711.