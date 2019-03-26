ST. LOUIS (WAND) – A fire at a St. Louis museum filled will historic documents destroyed the building.
The Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum, located at 3524 Russell Blvd. in St. Louis, caught fire at around 7 p.m. Tuesday. The three-alarm fire brought out more than 80 firefighters to the scene, according to KSDK.
Leaders with the St. Louis Media History Foundation say they were able to save most of the important documents. Those papers include documents from Russia, professional baseball and media from 2018, according to the museum’s Facebook page. Other papers are from the St. Louis Media History Foundation.
The building - a former church - is expected to be a total loss.
There are multiple Karpeles manuscript museums in the United States.