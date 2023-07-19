SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The 988 National Crisis Hotline started in July 2022 as a replacement to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. 988 shortened the hotline and consolidated the resources that could be difficult for people to access otherwise.
Now when people call 988, crisis counselors can connect them with resources in their area, regardless of where they are calling from.
"We do the same thing regardless of what county they call from, we will talk them through their situation, try to find them resources in their community and transfer them to those resources if needed," said Amanda Riva, the Supervisor of the Crisis and Call Center at Memorial Behavioral Health.
Since last year, the Crisis and Call Center has handled calls from more than 2,000 people. The line operates 24/7 and also includes text and chat options. Crisis counselors have helped people dealing with suicidal thoughts, substance use, and emotional distress.
"There's always going to be someone there to pick up the phone and walk you through whatever is going on in your life in that moment," said Riva. "They are going to be a listening ear and out crisis counselors want to help you and be there for you."
The Crisis Call Center at Memorial Behavioral Health primarily serves those in Christian, Logan, Mason, Menard, Morgan, Sangamon, and Scott counties. However, the 988 line is accessible to anyone nationwide.
Callers are not required to to provide any personal information when they call. The Crisis Call Center does offer an option for follow-up calls within 34 hours of the first contact.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people nationwide, and he tenth leading cause of death in the United States. To find more information, visit 988lifeline.org.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.