SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois Army National Guard sergeant from Sherman has retired after decades of service.
Sgt. 1st Class Adam Eucker, who is originally from Belvedere, retired after 21 years of service on April 11. Eucker is an instructor with the Illinois Army National Guard's 129th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) and is also athletic director and assistant principal at Williamsville High School.
Eucker enlisted with the 135th Chemical Company in 2000. According to him, he spent about seven years with that group before going to the RTI to teach. He began teaching the Basic Non-Commissioned Officer's Course, and then, as a teacher in 2010, went with his team to Poland in order to instruct the Polish Armed Forces as they transformed their non-commissioned officers' corps.
Eucker then took over teaching with the RTI's Army Basic Instructors' Course. In that role, he taught and certified new instructors from across the United States. He said he enjoyed his time with the Guard and especially instructing at the RTI, but said he felt the time was right to move on from the job.
“I’ve had a great career here instructing for the last 15 years, but it’s time I retired,” said Eucker. “I’ve missed a lot of life with weeks and weekends taken up, and I thank my family for seeing me through it and staying by my side.”
Other Illinois National Guard officials had positive things to say about Eucker's impact.
“He’s a stellar NCO that has had tremendous influence on the Soldiers in the Army National Guard,” said Col. Daniel Reichen, Commander of the 129th Regiment.
In his retirement announcement, Eucker thanked the colleagues and mentors he had over the years. He wants to be a high school administrator and coach and spend more time with his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.