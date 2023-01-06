(WAND) — The National Weather Service has confirmed an eighth tornado spawned from Tuesday's severe weather.
None of the tornadoes ranked higher than EF1, which includes twisters with wind speeds between 65 and 110 mph.
- EF1 in Gibson City with winds at 100 mph
- EF1 in Decatur with winds at 90 mph
- EF1 in Maroa with winds at 110 mph
- EF0 southwest of Maroa with winds at 70 mph
- Unknown EF in Illiopolis
- Unknown EF in Latham
- Unknown EF in Mt. Auburn
- EF1 southest of Bellflower, with winds at 110 mph
Damage has been reported in the region but no injuries so far.
