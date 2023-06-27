Family says Louisville officer Nick Wilt 'smiling' after 'significant scare' in recovery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a Louisville Metro Police officer who is still recovering after being shot in the head at a mass shooting in April said he recently suffered a "significant scare."
The family of Officer Nick Wilt issued a statement through LMPD Tuesday afternoon.
They said over the past few weeks, he has shown "steady improvement," and has been going "beyond expectations."
However, they said he recently underwent "a procedure to aid in his healing and recovery."
"The procedure went smoothly, but here were a few post-surgery complications, including one concerning issue," the family stated.
Without elaborating on the nature of the surgery or the complication that followed, the family added that, "Remarkably, within 10 hours of a significant scare, he sat up in a chair, smiling alongside his family."
The family praised his resilience and said Wilt continues to train at Frazier Rehab in an effort to rebuild his strength.
Officer Nick Wilt was one of first officers to respond to the shooting at Old National Bank on April 10, his fourth-ever shift on the force. He was shot in the head and rushed to University of Louisville Hospital for brain surgery. He was in critical condition for weeks and battled pneumonia at one point before he was able to be taken off a ventilator. He was moved to Frazier Rehab on May 10, where has shown "remarkable improvement" through various therapies.
For more information, click here.
The five Old National Bank employees killed in the shooting were: Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.