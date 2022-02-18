SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation has created a winter road conditions map for drivers to use.
The map can be found on the Getting Around Illinois website.
The map shows how weather events are impacting roads under the jurisdictions of the over 120 snow-and-ice team sections that work out of IDOT facilities in Illinois. Conditions on interstates and U.S. routes will get priority status and will be shown more boldly on the map.
“Illinois winters are notorious for changing quickly and drastically, sometimes over just a few miles. These improvements to Getting Around Illinois will give travelers information that’s more reliable and more local,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “I urge you to bookmark and regularly check this valuable resource to help you stay safe and prepared throughout the winter.”
People can click here for a short video on how to utilize the map and review conditions.
The Getting Around Illinois website can be found on computers and is optimized for smartphones. The winter and road conditions feature averages over 2.5 million page views every year.
Conditions are reported by plow drivers in the field and are relayed through a cloud-based system. When a person visits the site, they can identify and zoom in on a place, travel route or destination and look up details on current construction projects and others identified for improvements in the IDOT multiyear program.
