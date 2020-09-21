RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - The Necrosis Haunted House will not be able to operate during the 2020 Halloween season, its leaders announced.
A post on the company's Facebook page said the team had a lot of discussion about what the 2020 season would involve during the COVID-19 pandemic. They planned to open and felt things could be done "safely and effectively" with virus safety plans.
"Unfortunately, due to certain other unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, we will not be able to operate this season," the post said. "We are sorry to relay this news and we share in your disappointment but are looking forward to returning next year with a haunt that is bigger and better than ever before. See you in 2021!"
Necrosis is located off Route 45 in Rantoul. It was named the 2019 Top Overall Attraction in Illinois by IllinoisHauntedHouses.com and Haunts.com. HauntedIllinois.com named it a Top 3 Voters' Choice Haunt.
