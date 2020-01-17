NEW YORK (WAND) - A “Jeopardy!” contest may have let nerves get the best of her on Thursday night’s episode.
Priscilla Drobes, a stay-at-home mom from New York only got two questions correct. It seemed as if she was visibly nervous.
Alex Trebek said at the end of show “"Priscilla, I think nerves got the best of you today ... You were just so nervous,"
She finished with a -$5,400 and didn’t qualify for Final Jeopardy.
Fans and former contestants decided to reach out to her with some positive words.
Dear Priscilla. Your fellow @Jeopardy contestants love you. Anyone who says anything unkind has never been where you were.— Eric Backes (@BackesEric) January 17, 2020
Priscilla from @Jeopardy tonight, if you're out there, I want you to know that you're a brave woman for putting yourself out there and I have nothing but respect for you to have stayed on that stage when I'm sure you wanted to run. #Jeopardy— Jasmine (@runflamingo) January 17, 2020
Priscilla took and passed the same #Jeopardy test and audition as every other contestant on the show. She absolutely deserved to be on that stage.Today just wasn't her day.— Matt Carberry (@mfc248) January 17, 2020
Another contestant, Chris Jacobs, who was at Thursday's tapping said you could tell she was nervous and shaking while giving her responses.
Jacobs said the most touching moment came after the show, when Trebek pulled Drobes aside and talked to her one on one. Jacobs said it's not clear what he said to her.
But after having watched that interaction between Alex and Priscilla—albeit at a distance—I couldn’t help but think that if a 79-year-old battling pancreatic cancer had told me there are bigger things to worry about than a bad game of @Jeopardy, I would probably listen. 13/15— Chris Jacobs (@chrisjacobsHC) January 17, 2020