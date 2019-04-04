SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Senate voted Thursday in favor of House Bill 2988. The bill clarifies existing law which enables counties and communities to enact wind energy regulations.
The Senate voted 43-7 in favor of the new bill.
The bill would not allow townships to create zoning restrictions to wind farms.
“Legislators from across the state have recognized the importance of wind energy to our state’s economy,” said Representative Ann Williams, Chairman of the Energy & Environment Committee.
“This bill clarifies the law regarding wind energy development - which is key to the success of the industry in the state, " said Williams.
The bill previously passed by the Illinois House of Representatives. The bill now heads to Governor Pritzker's desk.
“We are thrilled that the Illinois legislature has taken steps to clear up any confusion about which units of local government can enact wind energy zoning restrictions,” said Ryan Brown, Executive Vice President at EDP Renewables.
The company says the Harvest Ridge Wind Farm will create up to 250 jobs during construction and 8-10 permanent jobs to operate and maintain the wind farm. Once operational, the project is expected to bring more than $50 million in tax revenue to Douglas County, its schools, townships, and other public services over the project’s lifetime.
“This will help pave the way for major economic development opportunities in rural Illinois, including in Douglas County where we are planning on breaking ground on the Harvest Ridge Wind Farm later this year," said Brown.