CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Regional Planning Commission dedicated their Early Childhood Education Center to former employee, Elizabeth Murphy.
Murphy was employed by the RPC for more than 45 years, but she passed in March of this year. On Friday, city officials and her children gathered for the special dedication.
“It is a bittersweet day because I wish that she was here to have seen how this facility has turned out, but being that it is what it is, we’re so happy and proud that her legacy will live on since this building is named after her,” said Chief Executive Officer at RPC, Dalitso Sulamoyo.
With help from city ARPA funds, the center was relocated to Round Barn Road; closer to an MTD Bus Line.
“Many families don’t have a vehicle and so to be able to locate something that’s on public transportation and also close to where some of the children are living is huge," said Murphy's daughter, Katie Murphy. "I know they did a lot of studies to try to make sure the travel distance was minimal for families, and they took a lot of consideration into that.”
The center goes beyond education.
“It’s not just about the education here with head start. It’s about family, the community," said Murphy's other daughter, Erin Murphy. "They have great teachers that are just so dedicated to teaching them in a loving manner in a facility that’s happy, and joyful, and comfortable, and safe. So, it’s all of those things in addition to the education that they’re going to receive here.”
