DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new distillery is coming to Decatur.
Brentford Distillers plans to open this fall.
“The idea sprouted during the start of the pandemic. I’ve always had an interest in distilling and its colorful past and role in our nation’s history. After some research, a lot of calculations, and careful considerations - Anita and I decided to put a plan into action and roll the dice with what we hope will be a welcome addition to Decatur, said Anthony Brent, founder of Brentford Distillers.
The distillery will be located at a renovated building at 537 W. William Street in Decatur, near the heart of downtown. The distillery will offer tours, mixology classes, and will have a tasting room for events.
“We don’t want to compete with the local breweries, we see our business as being complementary to them. We hope to partner with local brewers, bars and restaurants - not only to build our brand, but join the effort in helping grow awareness of the good things going on in Decatur. Being a tourist attraction and playing a part in our community is a goal we really believe in, said Anita Ashford-Brent, the other founder of the distillery.
A Grand Opening date has not been announced yet, but will be soon. announcement will be coming soon.
To learn more about Brentford Distillers, click HERE.
