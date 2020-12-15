SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield's city council has confirmed a new fire chief in a Tuesday vote.
Brandon Blough, 48, was announced on Nov. 30 by Mayor Jim Langfelder as the city's replacement for Allen Reyne, who has retired. Blough had been acting chief for the city following Reyne's departure at the end of November.
In November, Langfelder said Blough "will be able to provide a smooth transition with his efforts as Deputy Division Chief, while working to advance the efforts of the department.”
Blough's experience includes two decades in the Springfield Fire Department after he joined in 1999. His multiple roles include serving as a firefighter from 1999 to 2006, a driver-engineer from 2006 to 2010, a technical rescue team diver from 2001 to 2002, a captain from 2010 to 2018, and a deputy division chief of operations beginning in 2018.
As deputy division chief, Blough oversaw the instillation of the Traffic Preemption System in Springfield's southwest corridor. He also was a leader in modernizing the department with the implementation of tablets in the fire apparatus and bringing in new software for fire crews.
He has served on the Pension Board, Rules and Bylaws Committee and Department of Safety Committee.
Before his time with SFD, Blough was a legal sergeant with the Illinois Army National Guard from 1989 to 1995.
