(WAND) - Jeopardy! has announced who will be guest hosting the show through the summer.
Jeopardy! is making a contribution to the charity of the hosts choice bas on the cumulative winnings of all contestants who complete during the guest host's tenure.
Here is a look at the upcoming host schedule:
- Anderson Cooper | April 19th - April 30th
- Anchor of "Anderson Cooper 360"
- Bill Whitaker | May 3rd - May 14th
- "60 minutes" correspondent
- Mayim Bialik | May 31st - June 11th
- "The Big Bang Theory" actress
- Neuroscientist
- Savannah Guthrie | June 14th - June 25th
- NBC News' Today Show Co-Anchor
- Dr. Sanjay Gupta | June 28th - July 9th
- CNN Chief Medical Correspondent
- George Stephanopoulos | July 12th - July 16th
- ABC's "Good Morning America" Co-Anchor
- Robin Roberts | July 19th - July 23rd
- ABC's "Good Morning America" Co-Anchor
- LeVar Burton | July 26th - July 30th
- Actor & Former Host of "Reading Rainbow"
- David Faber | August 2nd - August 6th
- Co-host of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street"
- Joe Buck | August 9h - August 13th
- Fox Sportscaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.