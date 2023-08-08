SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois may become one of the next states to use ranked-choice voting and people could have the ability to cast their ballots electronically some day. Lawmakers tell WAND News that a bill signed into law Friday is focused on opportunity and accessibility for voters.
30,000 Republican votes for the 2016 presidential primary were considered wasted because their candidate was no longer running by the Illinois primary election date. Experts say 70,000 Democrats also wasted votes in the 2020 Illinois primary as their candidates had already dropped out.
"Ranked-choice voting will be monumental when it comes to assuring that every vote counts because right now if I happen to vote for someone who is no longer running for president, technically my vote did not count," said Rep. Maurice West (D-Rockford).
The new law creates a task force to talk with election officials, interest groups, and the public about adopting and implementing a ranked-choice voting system for the 2028 presidential primary election. Sponsors and advocates said the task force will discuss the proper software for election authorities to adapt to ranked-choice voting.
"At a time where there has been and will be foreign interference in our elections and the integrity of our vote is on the line in the court of public opinion, it's really important for Illinois to make sure that we are investing in the best infrastructure possible to give the public the degree of confidence they need in our elections before we even think about changing how we vote," said Patrick Hanley with FairVote Illinois.
Senate Bill 2123 also allows 16-year-olds to pre-register to vote so they can participate in elections once they turn 18. Other provisions require curbside voting at voting centers and counties with 500,000 or more residents must have at least two vote centers.
"There is still work to be done for voters who are disabled, for voters who are blind, for voters who are hard of hearing, for voters who English may not be their primary language," West said. "How can we be more accessible for them?"
A separate task force will study the feasibility of a remote vote-by-mail system where people could receive, verify, and return their ballot electronically. The task force will consider whether implementing such a system is a safe and secure way to vote, methods of remote voting that exist in the United States, and potential ways to mitigate security concerns.
Members would also suggest changes to state law necessary to implement a remote vote-by-mail system. The task force is required to complete its study by June 30, 2025 and submit a report to the governor and General Assembly shortly after.
"The state is taking this very thoughtful conservative approach to making any electoral changes," Hanley explained. "I think that's exactly the right way to go. We've got to be careful with this stuff, especially in the context of possible bad actors that are out there."
The law designates the 2024 General Election date as a state holiday as well. Any schools closed on November 5, 2024 can be made available as a polling place.
Senate Bill 2123 also requires the Secretary of State to publish proposed Constitutional Amendments in the print and digital version of newspapers in every county across the state at least two months before an election.
The legislation passed out of the House on a 69-36 vote with Rep. Suzanne Ness (D-Carpentersville) voting present on May 25. This plan passed out of the Senate on a 36-18 vote later that day.
