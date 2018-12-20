ILLINOIS. (WAND) - New laws coming to Illinois are cracking down on crimes.
Synthetic Drug Crackdown:
The synthetic cannabis, bath salts, and piperazines (drugs similar to Ecstacy and MDMA) law makes it so all forms of synthetic cannabinoids and cathinone (bath salts) are Schedule 1 controlled substances when they are not approved by the USFDA; If the drugs are approved, but are dispenced or possessed without following state or federal law, they are still class 1.
Includes any synthetic cathinone (bath salts) which is not approved by the FDA (; or, if approved, is not dispensed or possessed in accordance with State or federal law in the list of specified synthetic cathinones that are Schedule I controlled substances.
Sex Offences Law:
The Sex Offense Statute of Limitations Law will extend the period for sex offences made against an adult by one year after discovery by the victim when corroborating physical evidence is still available.
Stalking laws now include sending unwanted messages via social media. Expands on who may petition under the act to include an authorized agent of a workplace; an authorized agent of a place of worship; and an authorized agent of a school.
Texting and Driving:
People caught texting while driving will face stiffer penalties under a new Illinois law.
Starting July 1, 2019 drivers caught texting will be issued a moving violation that will go on their driving record. Anyone convicted of three moving violations in a 12-month period may have their license suspended.
Under the current law that took effect in 2014 a first offense for texting while driving is a non-moving violation and doesn't affect a person's driving record.
Secretary of State Jesse White says the law is needed because distracted driving has become a serious problem. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates at least 25 percent of crashes reported to police involve distracted driving.
Missing and Endangered Persons:
Now, the Department of State Police must compile and maintain a data system for missing persons with disabilities as a part of statewide Law Enforcement Agencies Data System (LEADS).
The Department of State Police must coordinate with the Illinois Department of Human Services to develop and implement a community outreach program to the Endangered Missing Person Advisory with applicable entities. Also provides that a missing person with disabilities be considered a “highrisk missing person.” This change intends to help law enforcement and human service entities be better prepared to locate individuals with developmental disabilities.