SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker has named the next director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture.
Jerry Costello II was director of law enforcement for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources before joining Pritzker's cabinet. He began that role in May 2019.
He also served in the Illinois House of Representatives (116th district) from 2011 to 2019. In that time, he was chair of the Agriculture and Conservation committee and was part of the Pritzker-Stratton Agriculture Transition Committee.
“With farming playing an important role in his family’s history and a career of public service, there’s no better person to lead the Illinois Department of Agriculture at this time than Jerry Costello,” said Pritzker. “Our agriculture sector drives our state’s economy to the tune of $19 billion every year, and I’m confident that Jerry’s deep experience will bring a steady hand to the department and continue the impressive growth of this vital industry.”
Costello, a Southern Illinois University Carbondale graduate and veteran of the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division, expressed his excitement with taking on this role.
“I’m honored to continue serving the people of Illinois and excited to take the helm at the department I once oversaw in the state legislature,” said Costello. “As a leading producer of soybeans, corn and swine, Illinois is home to the most dedicated farmers in the world, and I look forward to partnering with them to grow our state’s agricultural economy.”