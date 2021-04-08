DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - President Joe Biden addressed a recent rise in shootings across the United States on Thursday.
His focus was on gun regulations, with one topic specifically being ghost guns.
"I'm here to talk about two things. First, the steps we're going to take immediately. And second, the action that needs to be taken going forward to curb the epidemic of gun violence," President Biden said.
"Ghost gun is what they call... 80% [of a] gun that's been most of the manufacturing process has been completed, but not all of it. It's a kit gun, if you will. And then they go ahead and finish the production of the firearm. What differentiates it the most is, there's no serial number required on the firearm like that," said Dan Cooley from Bullet Trap in Macon County.
"When they show up at a crime scene, they can't be traced," the president added. "The buyers aren't required to pass the background check to buy the kit to make the gun."
But regulating these could be difficult because of all the parts.
"I want to see these kits treated as firearms under the gun control act, which is going to require that the seller and manufacturers make the key parts was serial numbers and run background checks on the buyers when they walk in to buy that package," President Biden said.
"They want to make gun manufacturers liable for the use of their product. I don't think any car manufacturers are liable for the misuse of their product in the end ... some other purpose and what it was intended," Cooley said.
But they do agree on one aspect.
"There's a lot of anger out there, there's a lot of people (who) don't value human life. And a lot of people flat out don't intend to obey the laws," Cooley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.