DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Officials shared new plans Wednesday for the Lincoln Square Theatre restoration project.
A not-for-profit group called Friends of Lincoln Square Theatre recently took over ownership of the historic building and started work in May.
The group has a goal to raise $500,000 for repairs. Some private donations have come in already.
Plans include changing the seating on the main level to a flexible seating plan that would allow for the seating to be rearranged and allow for additional staging in the middle of the floor.
This seating arrangement would allow for events like dinner theaters to take place.
Back in May, the building was declared to be an unsafe structure by the city. It had to be made safe within 30 days or demolished.
The group has been working with city officials to help renovate the building and make it safe and operational once again.
the group also acquired the Odd Fellows building at 145 N. Main, adjacent to the theater. It used to be a part of the theater complex.
That will expand the size of the theater to allow installation of large ADA bathrooms to service needs for buildings on the main level and a food and bar area in the other side.
A utility area would be added for catering, creating new opportunities for business partnerships for large events like conferences and weddings.
An open house is planned for the public for Saturday, Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Lincoln Theatre dates back to 1916 and has hosted legends like Bob Hope, Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong, and more.
It is also a part of the "Haunted Decatur" tours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.