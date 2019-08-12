OAKWOOD, Ill. (WAND) - A new playground has been added to a local trailer park area in the village of Oakwood.
Village trustee Ferrell Stroh said that Lee Street, the main street off of the trailer park, has become a safety hazard for children.
"They couldn't cross 150 - it was just unsafe for them to cross 150 to get to the main village playground. So we decided to use a couple of empty trailer lots," said Stroh.
He said he would often see children adding basketball hoops in the middle of the street just to do something for fun. So, he wanted to find something more permanent while also considering the safety of the children.
The new playground has a slide, swings, horses to ride, along with other things. They hope to add some grass, a gate and other additional features.
"I live 4 or 5 minutes from here and I can hear the kids running and going crazy. They just love this place," said Stroh.
They plan to name the park Veterans Park, in honor of all who have served the United States of America.
The park will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony in October.