SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — New Fire Chief Ed Canny is no stranger to the Springfield Fire Department. He joined the department in 1997.
Prior to becoming the Chief, Canny led the Fire Safety Division.
Canny says his familiarity with the department will help him carry on some key projects that are happening.
"We're building three engine houses, we've ordered seven new fire engines, two new fire trucks, a lot of that's already in motion and so I want to continue that," said Canny.
Canny and other city officials will break ground on the new Fire Station 13 tomorrow. He says these new fire houses will reduce response times, and make the city safer.
Canny's biggest challenge since taking over has been dealing with recruitment. Both the fire and police departments are seeing dwindling numbers of new, qualified recruits.
"When I was hired, we had 1,200 to 1,300 people apply for the job," said Canny. "This last time, we only had 200 people apply and so we are really trying to get the word out there."
The new chief is brainstorming recruitment strategies and working with other city departments to connect with the community.
With all the changes, he is proud of the high level of service the department has been providing, and will continue to provide.
"We are a class one fire department, which there's very few departments around the nation, that are class one, that just means that the citizens of Springfield are served by the best of the best," said Canny. "That is something to be very proud of, not only as fire chief, but as a citizen, any of the citizens of Springfield."
