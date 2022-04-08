Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Rain and snow showers this morning. A shower or two in the afternoon - otherwise, mostly cloudy. High 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Scattered frost possible. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.