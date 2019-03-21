MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Disabled American Veterans Macon County Chapter #17 purchased a new van for VA Clinic rides to Danville.
The Veterans Assistance Commission of Macon County works with local veterans to provide them free transportation to the Danville VA Clinic each week. Dozens of local veterans use this service, like Mark Rouland who was taking the van to an appointment on Wednesday.
"It's been helpful because otherwise I wouldn't be able to get up there and see my different specialists," explains veteran Rouland.
Rouland joined the service in 1975. He was stationed in Japan for some time and then on a reserve camp in Seattle, Washington. Rouland says he had been in the hospital for 10 months because of an issue with his foot, so having this free service is very helpful.
"I wouldn't be here right now if it wasn't for the VA," says Rouland.
The DAV donated the new van for Macon County. This is the fifth van the Macon County chapter has purchased since the program began.
"The purpose of providing the van is to get veterans to their medical appointments," explains Al Reynolds, Commander DAV Macon County Chapter #17.
Veterans are also lending a hand to help other veterans. Charles Loury has volunteered his time with the Veterans Assistance Commission of Macon County, he says he makes a connection with veterans he drives.
"It's you don't leave a man behind. It's a feel good. It's a service we provide and it's much needed," explains Loury, driver and Commander Macon County Honor Guard.
A free transportation service making a difference in local veterans lives in Macon County.
"Makes you feel like home. You've got a bunch of guys that have comes from all walks of life and they only have one common goal and one ideal. That's to serve our country," says Rouland.
For more information about the Veterans Assistance Commission of Macon County click here. For more information about the Disabled American Veterans vans click here. To arrange a ride a veteran needs to call the VAC office at 217-424-1376.