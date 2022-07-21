DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Escape to New York, without the plane ticket. A family's fascination with the city that never sleeps, is bringing a taste of NYC to Decatur.
"We like fancy stuff, we're the family that wants the cool stuff," said Jamie Arellano and Miguel Torres.
This family brought a new city feel home, right here in Decatur.
"So we wanted to do wow. We're tired of traveling to do wow so we're going to do it," said Arellano.
The New York Restaurant is family owned, making this new experience even more special.
"It makes it even crazy when it is family you know. But we all work together, we're all hard workers, and we put everything we know together," said Arellano.
They're hoping this new environment will bring more life to Decatur, and a safe place to do it. They tell WAND News once business begins to flow, they'll add security to the establishment as well.
"He wants to bring back happiness and fun to Decatur. We want to make sure people are safe, you can come and have a good time," said Torres.
Dinner and a show all in one! The New York Restaurant has live music, DJ's, and two bars. With a wide variety of menu items, from breakfast to dinner, there's something for everyone. They look forward to hosting more events in the future.
"Maybe dance classes one day or senior citizen night. You know rap or rocker, Mexican music like we want to offer for everyone. We want everyone to have a good time," said Arellano.
With their grand opening last weekend, they've already received a lot of support from the community.
"We had our dinner reservations for 5pm and they stayed all the way till midnight. They loved the entire evening," said Nancy Tappendorf.
To make sure they stick around, they said they'll keep being different. Make sure to catch them during their hours. They're open from 6am to 11pm serving breakfast, and reopen at 5pm for dinner till 9pm on weekdays, and 2am on weekends. Reservations are highly suggested, but they will take walk-ins. For more information about their menu items and adult only hours, visit their Facebook page at The New York Restaurant.
