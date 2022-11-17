SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Sangamon County man who pleaded guilty to assault in connection with the January 6 U.S. Capitol breach has now been indicted by a grand jury in a deadly DUI crash that happened on Interstate 55 on November 8.
A judge ruled Shane Woods will be held without bond until his trial.
Four vehicles were involved in that crash that happened in the southbound lane of I-55 around milepost 89. A truck hit two passenger cars and then overturned. A truck-tractor pulling a trailer drove through the crash scene right after the impact and was damaged.
Two drivers and a passenger were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One driver, a woman from North Carolina, was pronounced dead on the scene.
According to the Sangamon County State's Attorney, after the Illinois State Police finished the investigation into the deadly crash, there was evidence found that Woods intended to drive the wrong way on the highway and crash into a car.
On Wednesday, a Sangamon County Grand Jury returned a six count indictment against Shane Jason Woods on charges of first degree murder, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, and aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer.
If convicted, Woods could face 20 to 60 years in prison for first degree murder and would be required to serve 100% of the sentence. He could also face additional years for the other charges. If he is found guilty on multiple charges, the state will ask that the sentences run concurrently.
His bond was previously set at $2 million before being revoked.
Woods pleaded guilty in September to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.
He was set to be sentenced for that offense on Jan. 13, 2023.
Woods was part of a large crowd of protesters who gathered on the lower west terrace in the northwest corner of the U.S. Capitol building, prosecutors said in a press release. The release said a U.S. Capitol Police officer was sprayed with bear mace, which hurt her vision, and was tripped and pushed to the ground by Woods as as she tried to pursue the person who sprayed her.
Prosecutors said Woods also attacked a cameraman in the news media staging area by running into and tackling him, causing him to drop his camera. Members of the media had been forced to flee as people stormed past metal barricades on the U.S. Capitol grounds.
