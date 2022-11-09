SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A North Carolina woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 55 south near mile marker 88 Tuesday night.
The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, confirmed the death of a 35-year-old woman who was involved in a multi-vehicle crash.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, and the identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Illinois State Police.
