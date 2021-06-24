WASHINGTON (WAND) - An Auburn, Ill., man is charged with assault for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, prosecutors said.
Shane Jason Woods, 43, faces federal charges of assault on a law enforcement officer, assault in special maritime and territorial jurisdiction, and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, among other counts. He is scheduled to be in court at 4:30 p.m. on June 24 in the Central District of Illinois.
Woods was part of a large crowd of protesters who gathered on the lower west terrace in the northwest corner of the U.S. Capitol building, prosecutors said in a press release. The release said a U.S. Capitol Police officer was sprayed with bear mace, which hurt her vision, and was tripped and pushed to the ground by Woods as as she tried to pursue the person who sprayed her.
Prosecutors said Woods also attacked a cameraman in the news media staging area by running into and tackling him, causing him to drop his camera. Members of the media had been forced to flee as people stormed past metal barricades on the U.S. Capitol grounds. He's accused of picking up and tossing some media equipment in that area.
The case is charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division's Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance came from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois, the press release said.
The case is investigated by the FBI's Washington Field Office, which identified Woods as No. 238 in its seeking information pictures, according to prosecutors. Investigative assistance came from U.S. Capitol Police and the FBI's Springfield Field Office.
About 465 people had been arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach as of Thursday, including more than 130 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
A person with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit this website.
