TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) – The police chief of Tolono will retire after accusations of his actions from decades ago were investigated.
The News-Gazette reports Rick Raney will soon step down after the investigation opened in March. It was over alleged involvement in something that happened in the 1970s. Tolono Mayor Rob Murphy told News-Gazette Media about the decision.
“I do not have a date, nor has he filed any paperwork yet,” he said. “He is currently on personal time and no longer on administrative leave until a date is decided.”
Illinois State Police investigated Raney, per the newspaper, and gave their results to Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz. While investigators couldn’t comment about what exactly Raney is accused of doing back then, Rietz did say there will be no criminal charges.
According to her, enough time has passed for the law to not allow charges. She says the work by ISP did not reveal any corroborating evidence to support charging him. Investigators say the investigation had nothing to do with his duties as police chief.
Raney made $58,000 a year as police chief since becoming leader of Tolono’s department in 2000.