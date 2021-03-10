DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - There were no injuries in a crash that left a car on its top late Wednesday in Decatur, per firefighters.
The crash occurred in the 1100 block of Forest Avenue. Decatur firefighters said the call came in at 10:30 p.m.
A car was upside down and damaged at the scene. Power lines were down in the area.
A neighbor told WAND News they watched a woman and a child crawl out of the driver's side of the car. A neighbor pulled a child, who was in a car seat, out of the vehicle.
