SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Small non-profits providing food, housing assistance, and workforce and economic development can now apply for funding through the Charitable Trust Stabilization Program.
The Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund focuses on helping small non-profits with annual budgets of $1 million or less.
The funding comes from filing fees non-profits pay when incorporating in Illinois, not personal or property tax dollars.
This grant awards $250,000 to be split between 10 non-profits. The maximum award amount is $25,000 for each organization.
"We are excited to kick off the new year with up to $250,000 available to small non-profits," Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said. "We all are experiencing the impact of the pandemic, and this funding will help valuable organizations continue their mission to feed, house, and employ those in need."
Since the program was first established in 2017, the Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund has awarded close to $3 million throughout 134 non-profit organizations.
Previous grant recipients are eligible to apply if the term of their grant has been complete for at least one calendar year.
The first cycle of applications will be accepted through Mar. 31.
The second cycle runs from Jul. 1 – Sept. 30, 2021.
Visit ilcharitabletrust.com to complete an application online or contact the treasurer's office at (217) 836-4590.
