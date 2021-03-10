DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Notorious P.I.G. food truck business ranked as one of the best nationally for spices in a recent competition.
The National Barbecue and Grilling Association gave the business fourth place overall in the spicy rub category of its Awards of Excellence competition. The winning product for Notorious P.I.G. was its Hypnotizer Rub With Heat.
"We are honored to have one of our products hit in our first year," a Facebook post from Notorious P.I.G. said. "We wholesale our products rather it be in a store or bulk spice in a restaurant."
Notorious P.I.G. plans to open a brick and mortar store at the former Butcher's Block in Mt. Zion. Click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.