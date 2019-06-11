TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A man who broke into a courthouse while nude pleaded guilty in court.
Brandon Emery, 28, faced charges of burglary and criminal damage to property after the Sept. 20, 2018 break-in. Investigators say he was under the influence of an intoxicating compound after midnight, when he was caught on camera damaging a metal detector in the Christian County Courthouse.
When police responded, Emery was aggressive and hit two Taylorville officers before they used a stun gun to arrest him.
According to Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp, Emery was transferred from Taylorville Memorial Hospital to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield the following evening and left that hospital with an IV still in his arm. Investigators were able to track him down after they were notified of his escape on Sept. 21.
The criminal damage to property charge was dropped in exchange for the burglary guilty plea. Emery will be sentenced on Aug. 8 in Christian County court.