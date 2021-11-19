DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur organization took action to help people with their mental health by creating a new reflection space.
Oasis Day Center leaders had a dedication ceremony Friday for a new space, which is located next to its parking lot and is dedicated in honor of founder Nancy Rude. It's a place where people can reflect and have some time by themselves.
It has benches and flower boxes, which were given by donors.
"I think it reflects directly to our mental health (and) our emotional well-being," said Oasis Day Center Director Jeff Mueller. "We can be hungry, we can be homeless and we can be hopeless. But a true green space where someone can just find a moment in solitude, I think that serves well for our psyche. It serves well for our mental health and gives us a chance to regroup and recharge."
Since 1999, the organization has helped people with home insecurities in Decatur have a save place to go during the day.
