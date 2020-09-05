URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An independent investigation has once again cleared the officers involved in the arrest of an Urbana woman in April.
Urbana Police arrested Aleyah Lewis, 21, back on April 10. She was charged with aggravated battery and felony resisting arrest.
Police released body camera footage that sparked outrage with many claiming the charges were unjustified. Social activists around the area have been fighting for justice for Aleyah, demanding the charges be dropped.
The city of Urbana hired Hillard Heintze, a Chicago firm to review the incident.
The firm reviewed the Urbana Police Department's internal examination of the incident as well as reports, documents, photographs, written and video evidence. The firm then reviewed the department's use of force policy and compared it to national best practices and standards.
"Our principle finding is that the use of force in this case was consistent with the UPD's use of force policies and that the UPD Use of Force Review Board's determination is supported by a preponderance of evidence," Senior Vice President Debra Kirby wrote in a letter to mayor Diane Marlin.
The firm also made 18 recommendations to the city and its police to help advance police community engagement.
To see the firm's entire review click HERE.
Lewis has a court hearing Tuesday.
